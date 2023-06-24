Staff Writer
Mayor Jan Arbuckle is being advised by City of Grass Valley staff to sign a letter opposing Senate Bill 584 (SB 584), which would raise the tax on short-term rentals across the state, during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Grass Valley City Council meeting at 125 East Main Street.
The letter of opposition comes at a time where Air BnBs are becoming increasingly prevalent in tourist destinations, making it harder for the workforces in those areas to find affordable housing.
Motels, hotels, campgrounds and short-term rentals such as AirBnBs already have a 10% tax called a transient occupancy tax.
SB 584 would implement an additional 15% tax, on top of the 10% transient occupancy tax which could be a financial burden for these providers and harm local revenue streams, according to the staff report.
The money generated from this tax would be used to create grants for the development of “laborforce housing,” according to SB 584.
SB 584 would enact the Laborforce Housing Financing Act of 2023 and the bill would make money available for the creation of laborforce housing and other specified housing projects by public entities, local housing authorities, and mission-driven nonprofit housing providers, according to SB 584.
“Laborforce housing is defined as housing development that accommodates a mix of household income ranges, including extremely low income, very low income, and low income, as well as moderate income households unable to afford market rent… to ensure that every household pays an affordable rent,” according to SB 584.
Staff reports reflect that SB 584’s approach to providing affordable housing is flawed and could have unintended consequences.
“This tax could negatively impact cities that rely on tourism and hospitality as their primary source of income,” according to the staff report.
The first sentence of the Housing Element of the General Plan in Grass Valley states that the City will create a “strategy for promoting the production of safe, decent, and affordable housing within the community.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Grass Valley City Councilmembers will also consider adopting a revised plan describing the procedures and protocols for daily operation and maintenance, as well as emergency response for sewer systems.
The State Water Resources Control Board requires the City to maintain an updated Sewer System Maintenance Plan (SSMP) which complies with all current regulations.
The City of Grass Valley (City) owns and operates a sewer collection system that collects wastewater from a total service population of approximately 12,800, according to the SSMP.
The system is comprised of 1,385 manholes and approximately 98,300 feet of sewer collection system pipelines of varying sizes and has eight lift stations that are maintained by utility operations personnel.
Two funding sources, user rates and impact fees, are reviewed annually during the budget process and the City’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to ensure that program priorities are consistent with the needs of operating an effective utility.
In addition, the council is expected to hold a public hearing and adopt a resolution amending the City’s Development Impact Fees and the Water and Wastewater Capacity Fees.
Staff is also recommending that councilmembers approve a new agreement to provide a school resource officer for Nevada Joint Union High School District at the Park Avenue Campus.
The current agreement will expire June 30, 2023.
Grass Valley staff is also recommending that the council accept the Condon and Scotten Turf Replacement Project and authorize final payment as well as a Notice of Completion with the County Recorder.