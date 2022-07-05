facebook tracking pixel City of Grass Valley fireworks show lights up the sky | TheUnion.com
City of Grass Valley fireworks show lights up the sky

Elias Funez
  

A couple embraces while watching the city of Grass Valley fireworks display Monday evening along Dorsey Drive.
Photo: Elias Funez
A mortar is lit into the sky during the show from the lot at the intersection of Dorsey Drive and Highway 49. Firefighters were ready for any accidents.
Photo: Elias Funez
A group of kids gather in and around the trees of the Grass Valley Terrace Apartments off Dorsey Drive during Monday evening’s Fourth of July fireworks show.
Photo: Elias Funez
Families watch the 2022 city of Grass Valley fireworks display from under the pines near the Dorsey Drive overpass Monday evening.
Photo: Elias Funez
The grand finale of the night sends dozens of fireworks into the air at once.
Photo: Elias Funez
