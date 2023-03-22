The Nevada City Council is poised to review the performance of City Manager Sean Grayson during a closed session of the regularly scheduled meeting this evening at Nevada City Hall.
The performance evaluation, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., is closed to the general public, but those wishing to make public comments before the item will be allowed to do so. After emerging from the closed session, the Ralph M. Brown Act requires a general report on the discussion be made.
Grayson has been on the job for a little over a year. He was selected by the council in January 2022 and his first day on the job was Feb. 28, 2022.
He replaced Interim City Manager Joan Phillipe, who filled the position during the void created following the separation agreement made with former City Manager Catrina Olson in February 2021.
Before moving back to Nevada City, Grayson served as the City of Rialto’s Interim City Manager from September 2020 to June 2021.
Grayson’s three-year contract calls for a salary of $155,000 a year plus benefits.
The Nevada City Council will consider the purchase of a $103,824 mini excavator from Holt of California, as well as a purchase order for $177,375 to Robinson Enterprises for on-call emergency services related to the winter storm debris removal.
A public hearing will also be held regarding the consideration of a public notification of high turbidity for Nevada City’s public water system.