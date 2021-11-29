City joins opioid suit

Grass Valley stands to benefit from a settlement with opioid distributors worth billions nationwide.

But the City Council needed to approve participation in the litigation, and there’s still paperwork to turn in before collecting a share.

So that’s what the council did last week as part of its consent agenda, a list of uncontroversial items council members sign off on to save time.

On July 1, 2020, a nationwide tentative settlement was reached that requires opioid distributors to pay $21 billion over an 18-year period and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Co., headquartered in Beerse, Belgium, to pay $5 billion over seven years.

California is scheduled to receive around $2.3 billion, and some of that award will be distributed to cities and counties. The catch is a municipality needs to opt in by Jan. 2, 2022, and must drop any other legal claims against opioid distributors or Janssen.





The unanimous vote Nov. 23 will allow Grass Valley to receive or transfer to Nevada County benefits to treat opioid disorders and related purposes, City Manager Tim Kiser said.

“It’s a little bit up in the air whether the funds go directly to Grass Valley or to the county of Nevada,” said Kiser. “We’re working with the county on the settlement. But by pursuing the settlement, the city could increase the total funds allocated to the state of California.”

Grass Valley city staff is preparing paperwork to submit to the state.

“But the major hurdle was the council approval,” Kiser said. He didn’t know when the announcement will be made. It usually requires several months and possibly longer for a final settlement decision.

According to an online post from state Attorney General’s Office, the proposed settlement is with pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen, along with Janssen. Once a final settlement is reached, the fund will be used to end the opioid epidemic in California and the rest of the country.

The three distributors said in a joint statment that the settlement was expected to resolve a majority of opioid lawsuits filed by state and local governments.

The companies said that while they strongly dispute the allegations in the lawsuits, the settlement will provide meaningful relief to communities across the United States.

It is estimated overdose deaths reached a new record of 93,000 in 2020, allegedly stoked by the rise in fatalities associated with fentanyl.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com