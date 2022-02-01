City Council member appointed to League of California Cities Environmental Quality Policy Committee

Grass Valley City Council Member Bob Branstrom has received a presidential appointment to the League of California Cities (Cal Cities) 2022 Environmental Quality Policy (EQP) Committee. Council Member Branstrom was appointed to a one-year term and will advocate for environmental sustainability and protection.

“We’re honored to have Council Member Branstrom join the Environmental Quality Policy committee,” said Cal Cities Deputy Executive Director Melanie Perron. “This initiative is imperative to protecting the environmental health and welfare of small California communities like ours.”

As a member of the committee, Branstrom will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping Cal Cities environmental policy positions and advocating on behalf of Grass Valley.

“The Cal Cities policy committees are invaluable because the work [committee members] do is directly connected to Cal Cities’ core mission of advocating for the common interests of California cities,” said Perron. “This process, in which [committee members] will play a key role, is an important reminder that our organization is truly member driven.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair David Pollock, council member, City of Moorpark, Calif., and Vice Chair Jennifer Cavenaugh, council member, City of Piedmont. For more information on Cal Cities policy committees, visit: https://www.calcities.org/home/get-involved/policy-committees .