City Council meeting to review, discuss Mill Street Project

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., City of Grass Valley City Council will conduct a special meeting to review and discuss three design concepts for the Mill Street Project. The City’s consultant (Atlas Lab Inc.) will be presenting three design concepts at the meeting. In addition to receiving direction from City Council to determine a preferred design concept, the City is seeking public input. Please submit comments to public@cityofgrassvalley.com or 530-274-4390.

Community members are able to review and comment on the project design concepts via the Mill Street Project website: https://millstreet.mysocialpinpoint.com/concepts

Source: City of Grass Valley