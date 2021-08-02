City Council meeting to review, discuss Mill Street Project
On Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m., City of Grass Valley City Council will conduct a special meeting to review and discuss three design concepts for the Mill Street Project. The City’s consultant (Atlas Lab Inc.) will be presenting three design concepts at the meeting. In addition to receiving direction from City Council to determine a preferred design concept, the City is seeking public input. Please submit comments to public@cityofgrassvalley.com or 530-274-4390.
Community members are able to review and comment on the project design concepts via the Mill Street Project website: https://millstreet.mysocialpinpoint.com/concepts
Source: City of Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User