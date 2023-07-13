Since its inaugural festival in 2000, California WorldFest has hosted artists from all over the globe to perform each summer at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Priding itself on bringing people together in the name of music, art, food, and culture, The Center for the Arts’ annual production will make its way into the fairgrounds again this weekend, starting today through Sunday July 16.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.