Since its inaugural festival in 2000, California WorldFest has hosted artists from all over the globe to perform each summer at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Priding itself on bringing people together in the name of music, art, food, and culture, The Center for the Arts’ annual production will make its way into the fairgrounds again this weekend, starting today through Sunday July 16.
While much of the festival surrounds music from around the world, it has also become popular among festival goers as an international marketplace, featuring an extensive line-up of artisan vendors, offering everything from home wares to musical instruments.
With as diverse a line-up as WorldFest boasts, it only makes sense that the food truck scene is an assortment of cuisines ranging from crepes from Krepalicious to fresh pressed refreshments from The Juicery.
Street-style buskers will dot the grounds, ensuring the musical energy is spread far and wide. While not eating or roaming the pine-lined paths, guests can also participate in workshops studying a variety of topics from meditation to yoga.
Many of the performing artists are making their WorldFest debut, though a few fan favorites are ready to hit the stage.
Making their WorldFest debut is the duo Larry & Joe, whose story is fascinating.
Larry Bellorin is a refugee from Venezuela and Joe Troop from North Carolina, and the two met in Troop's home city of Durham at a residency program in 2021. Through an unlikely series of events, the two convened and realized they could find a brotherhood in something they both loved: music.
“We play a mix of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music, primarily,” Troop said. “It’s kind of like sonic voyage across the Americas, through steel strings on Larry’s side and on my side, nylon.”
Essentially, Larry & Joe’s music blends Latin and bluegrass, with sprinkles of country thrown in.
“We’re musical soul brothers and we both feel our artistic union is guided by powers greater than us ourselves,” Troop said. “We feel like there’s a purpose in this duo, not only to show music has no borders but to demonstrate that without borders there’s way more flavor.
“Basically we are doing an unorthodox experiment, a merging of musical traditions. So beyond the surface value of ‘oh that’s interesting,’ we do think our music comes off as rather joyous. Fun is a good thing.
“It’s definitely exciting, the concept of playing a world music festival because we consider ourselves citizens of the world so it’s cool to be in that fold.”
Larry & Joe will perform at WorldFest on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and again on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.
Touting themselves as the “very first Gospel Blues Jazz and Rock band ever to be invited to perform at WorldFest,” Machaira is representing local musicians on Sunday when their performance will begin the day at 10:00 a.m.
Machaira was formed three decades ago by Dennis Hulbert, a Grass Valley resident who organizes the Praise In The Mountains event each year. Hulbert said it would be nice to perform on his own turf with his merry band of 11.
“Machaira started 32 years ago in Grass Valley and it was just a local group of Christians who started a band,” said Hulbert. “About 30 to 40 people can say they’ve been a member. WorldFest is real exciting for us because (The Center for the Arts) saw us play and they said, ‘you should play WorldFest!’ As a musician it’s very rewarding.”
Hulbert emphasizes that his band is all about having fun, calling Machaira a “Gospel rock ‘n’ roll circus” saying: “Actually we wrote a song about it. We have three backup singers, a horn section and some very gifted musicians. We’re rockers in walkers and we are excited to play WorldFest. We really are a circus.”
Hulbert added that indeed, they will be performing with clown noses on to ensure an air of lighthearted fun.
“32 years ago the first place we played was the Pine Creek stage (at the fairgrounds) and this year is the Meadow stage. We’ve played the fair off and on through the years.
“I think they saw us and thought we were wonderful and several people wrote letters so we’re like Sunday morning in church. We are just trying to be joyful. Music is a healing thing. We just want to be a fun band and we have a great time playing. It’s a show. We just want to be a band that people go, ‘that was really a fun thing.’ Music has so much joy to it and we want our crowds to experience that joy that we have. You can’t hold still when you listen.”
Larry & Joe and Machaira join a long list of renowned performers including Zap Mama, Ozomatli, Sister Nancy, Supaman, and the California Mexica Dancers.
Festivities at WorldFest begin this afternoon when the Nevada County Fairgrounds opens to festival campers, with the opening ceremonies set for 5:00 p.m. on the Meadow stage, and acts including Supaman, Charly Lowry, Mariee Siou, and Ayla Nereo rounding out the evening’s performances.
For tickets and more information on California WorldFest 2023 including the full lineup of performers, please visit worldfest.net. WorldFest will run Thursday July 13 through Sunday July 16 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.