Citizens Against False Accusations to meet Friday in Nevada City

Thousands of individuals are falsely accused of sex crimes. Being publicly accused of such a crime that one did not commit has a devastating effect on a person’s life and on the lives of the family of the falsely accused. Once the information is out there, defending one’s self, clearing one’s name, fighting suspicion and tolerating disdain can be a devastating predicament. Citizens Against False Accusations was created to help the hundreds of thousands of individuals falsely accused every day of a crime they did not commit. Since the organization was formed six months ago, more than 2,000 people have reached out to learn how they can fight back against false accusations.

More than a support group, Citizens Against False Accusations provides practical ways to fight back against malicious acts, introduce members to family rights activists and experts on the subject, and assist those in the throws of the nightmare on what to do next. Organizers pose several key questions: Has our child “protective” system become a family abuse industry? Are legitimate abuse complaints neglected due to a plethora of false accusations? Where would one turn for qualified help if wrongly accused of sexual molestation or misconduct? How would one disprove abuse that never happened in the first place? Can an attorney navigate a case through a web of injustice successfully? Citizens Against False Accusations was founded to help with all of the above.

Those who feel they or a loved one have been falsely accused of a crime they did not commit, and want to know how to handle such a travesty, are encouraged to consider joining Citizens Against False Accusations.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Nevada County Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The meeting will include information on the upcoming conference on the subject to be held in September 2020.

For more information contact Chris Enss at 916-216-0995.