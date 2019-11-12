Cinderella Project to host ‘POP Up’ holiday dress sale in Nevada City

The Nevada County Cinderella Project will host a holiday boutique “Pop Up” dress sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 650 Gold Flat Road in Nevada City. Evening dresses of all sizes and colors — short or long — will be on sale starting at just $10. All are welcome. Above, members of the Cinderella Project ride in the 2019 Fourth of July Parade in Nevada City to promote the nonprofit organization, which provides free prom wear to students in need.