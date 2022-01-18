Cinderella Project joins forces with Bright Futures for Youth

The Nevada County Cinderella Project, a nonprofit that provides free dresses, gowns and attire to high school students for proms and other special events, has become part of Bright Futures for Youth.

The Cinderella Project ensures that cost is not an issue for students to attend their high school proms. About 100 students benefit from the Cinderella Project every year.

Individuals and small business owners, including retailers in the community, have donated hundreds of dresses since the Cinderella Project started in 2010.

“The Cinderella Project has greatly exceeded its mission of helping low income students to attend and enjoy a very special event in their lives and help a dream for many come true,” said Sarah Gordon, president of the organization, in a news release. She took over for founder Teri Nelson in 2012. “Now, it’s time for me to step aside and pursue some of my other goals. I’m leaving the Cinderella Project in excellent hands.”

The Cinderella Project will remain at 650 Gold Flat Road in Nevada City. But Bright Futures for Youth will eventually move the boutique shop to the soon-to-open NEO Youth Center, at 12338 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, near the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Some girls with Bright Futures for Youth will volunteer at the boutique, providing them a hands-on experience in business and retail.

Bright Futures and the Cinderella Project started working together in 2011. Many girls from The Friendship Club, a Bright Futures for Youth program, have volunteered as models for Cinderella Project fundraisers.

“The Cinderella Project has been a longtime and much-appreciated resource to The Friendship Club, providing beautiful dresses, gowns and prom attire for years,” said Jennifer Singer, executive director of Bright Futures for Youth. “The Cinderella Project is a perfect fit for Bright Futures for Youth, and we will continue to offer free prom attire to youth throughout the community, regardless of whether they participate in Bright Futures for Youth programs.”

Many of the Cinderella Project’s volunteers will continue with the organization. But more volunteers are always needed for the program.

Bright Futures for Youth oversees The Friendship Club, NEO and SAFE (Stability, Access, Foundation and Empowerment), a program that connects with and helps children and young adults experiencing homelessness in the community.

Learn more about Bright Futures for Youth and the Cinderella Project — including how to donate and volunteer — on its website: bffyouth.org/cinderella-project , or contact Cheryl Rubin at cherylr@bffyouth.org .

Source: Bright Futures for Youth