CIF cancels State Basketball Championship Games

The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled all remaining State Basketball Championship games due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement was made Thursday morning and was effective immediately.

A press release from CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti read, “This decision was made after careful deliberation and in the primary interest of protecting the health and safety of our member schools, fans, and most importantly, our student-athletes. While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.”

The cancellation includes Thursday’s NorCal Division VI Girls Championship Game between Forest Lake Christian and Laytonville as well as all the other boys and girls divisional championship contests scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Forest Lake Christian head coach John McDaniel said his team was disappointed by the decision, “I just told the girls and they were all crying. Obviously they wanted to get this done.”

The CIF’s decision brings to a conclusion a stellar season for the Lady Falcons, who went 25-5 overall and won both the Central Valley California League and Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI titles. FLC was the No. 3 seed in the NorCal D-VI tourney and had topped No. 6 Credo and No. 2 Redding Christian to reach the championship game.

The CIF’s decision comes in the wake of several collegiate and professional sports leagues and teams taking similar precautions with widespread cancellations and postponements.

“We want to recognize the hard work and commitment our student-athletes have made to reach the State Basketball Championships,” Nocetti said in the press release. “The impact of COVID-19 created many unexpected challenges during this year’s tournament season, and we want to thank everyone involved for their flexibility, patience, and commitment in providing our student-athletes a great experience despite this unique situation.”

For those who have already purchased tickets for the March 13-14 games at Golden 1 Center, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online via ticketmaster.com, refunds will be processed automatically, according to the press release.

