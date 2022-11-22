Christmas fun on steroids: Miracle at the Holbrooke
The Iron Door Bar at the Holbrooke Hotel ugly sweater party every Wednesday
The Iron Door at the Holdbrooke Hotel is now open for the holidays with over the-top Christmas decorations as well as professionally-developed drinks.
Christmas themed music plays over the background and folks can sip on drinks like the Christmapolitan, Elfing Around, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Santa’s Little Helper, Jingle Balls Nog, Grandma Got Run Over By a T-Rex, mulled wine, and others.
Various Christmas themed mugs are also available for purchase.
The Iron Door at Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W Main St, Grass Valley, is located downstairs from the main hotel. On Wednesdays, guests are encouraged to bring your ugliest sweater and enjoy happy hour: $2 off all Miracle Christmas Cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays: November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 21, 28.
‘…You’ve got to keep painting.’
For over 63 years, Loana Beeson has been following her passion for all things artistic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments