Christmas fun on steroids: Miracle at the Holbrooke

The Iron Door at the Holbrooke Hotel has been transformed into an early Christmas wonderland where special drinks and non-stop holiday themed music is being offered to guests.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Iron Door at the Holdbrooke Hotel is now open for the holidays with over the-top Christmas decorations as well as professionally-developed drinks.

Christmas themed music plays over the background and folks can sip on drinks like the Christmapolitan, Elfing Around, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Santa’s Little Helper, Jingle Balls Nog, Grandma Got Run Over By a T-Rex, mulled wine, and others.

Various Christmas themed mugs are also available for purchase.

The Iron Door at Holbrooke Hotel, 212 W Main St, Grass Valley, is located downstairs from the main hotel. On Wednesdays, guests are encouraged to bring your ugliest sweater and enjoy happy hour: $2 off all Miracle Christmas Cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays: November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 21, 28.