 Christmas Faire returns to kick off shopping season
Christmas Faire returns to kick off shopping season

Elias Funez
  

Friends Mallory Linton, left, and Willow Ford get some time with Santa Friday during the Nevada County Fairground's Country Christmas Faire, happening this weekend, Nov. 26-28. Four large exhibit buildings are filled with thousands of handcrafted items and gifts to start off the holiday shopping season.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The Nevada County Fairgrounds is decorated for the Christmas Holiday during this weekend’s Christmas Faire. The event boasts unique, quality handmade items created by more than 100 artisans.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Local chestnut roaster Cecil Snow takes up his craft at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend for the Country Christmas Faire.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Hundreds took the Nevada County Fairgrounds main halls Friday during the opening day of the Country Christmas Faire. The faire goes on until 4 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Food and beverages are also available.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
First place and Best of Show winner Jacklynn Anderson’s gingerbread house, made to resemble the horse stables at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, is on display among the other competitors in their various categories at this year’s Country Christmas Faire.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

 

Hundreds took the Nevada County Fairgrounds main halls Friday during the opening day of the Country Christmas Faire. The faire goes on until 4 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Food and beverages are also available.

