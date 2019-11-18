Christmas concerts support Nevada County nonprofits

The Grass Valley Male Voice Choir will be giving two holiday concerts with proceeds going to a variety of Nevada County nonprofits. Tickets for $15 can be bought in advance for the Dec. 14 concert, which starts at 2 p.m., or the Dec. 17 concert, which starts at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Peace.” Organizers say the performance will include music from 16th to 21st centuries, traditional carols, classics, and a few tunes that may prompt a “laugh-out-loud response.” Tickets should be purchased by Dec. 3. For more information or to buy a ticket, call George Carter at 530-265-2222 or email gandlcarter@comcast.net.