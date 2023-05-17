GRASS VALLEY, – In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes, Grass Valley Area will deploy additional officers May 20, 2023, on State Route 49, State Route 20, and State Route 174. Officers will look for violations by both motorcycle riders and drivers that make roads dangerous for other traffic, including unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, and improper turning.
Motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). From January 2021 through December 2021, provisional statistical data revealed there were 10 injury crashes involving motorcycles and 4 fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the CHP Grass Valley Area jurisdiction.