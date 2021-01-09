CHP searching for hit-and-run suspect
From a press release:
A felony hit-and-run resulting in major injuries to a victim occurred Saturday afternoon on Lower Colfax Road near Laws Ranch Road when she collided her vehicle head on into a motorcycle. The suspect is identified as Brienne Amber Rousseau, age 23, and fled the scene. If you see this person, please call 911 and do not attempt to contact her. As well as being identified as the suspect in the hit and run, she has multiple warrants for her arrest.
Source: California Highway Patrol
From a press release: