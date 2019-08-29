CHP plans maximum enforcement period this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest on the highways, which makes impaired driving even more dangerous. To help keep the roadways safe, the California Highway Patrol is joining forces with five other Western states with the slogan “No safe place for impaired drivers” to crack down on drunk and drugged driving for the coming holiday weekend.

In California, roads will be patrolled by all available highway patrol officers for the maximum enforcement period from 6:01 p.m. today to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

During last year’s Labor Day weekend maximum enforcement period, 36 people were killed on California roads and 1,084 were arrested for DUI.

“Whatever causes impairment makes you an unsafe driver,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “High visibility enforcement in these six states will help create a general deterrence and promote safer driving.”

Since the legalization of recreational cannabis, the highway patrol has increased training efforts to detect impaired drivers. All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional impaired driving enforcement training. California also has the highest number of drug recognition expert trained personnel in the nation. For this Labor Day weekend, drug recognition experts will be on duty throughout the state.

Many people think of Labor Day as the last weekend of summer and plan special trips. The CHP reminds all drivers: Do not drive if you are going to drink or use any other impairing substance. Always wear your seat belt. Avoid distractions behind the wheel. Be patient, especially when it comes to road congestion or construction.

Source: The California Highway Patrol