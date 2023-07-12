Staff Writer
Community members who stopped by the Starbucks on Combie Road in Grass Valley yesterday, had a chance to chat with two California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers while sipping their beverage.
CHP Officer Jason Bice and Lieutenant Noah Hawkins visited with patrons from 8 to 10 a.m. in an effort to build relationships in a neutral space to discuss community issues.
Courtney Richey, Dispatcher for the CHP was also in attendance and willing to share information about job openings for dispatchers that currently exists.
“All the requirements are laid out on the CHPbethevoice.com.,” Richey said. “I love it. New hires receive side by side training for about six to eight months, so you are not thrown into it alone.”
Some of the time officers spent with the community Tuesday morning included folks telling stories about the family dog and what they are looking forward to at the upcoming county fair.
One topic of concern mentioned at the small gathering was the frustration over the high speeds that drivers travel through the intersection of Highway 49 and Combie and Wolf Road.
Another patron mentioned the number of abandoned cars on back roads toward Perimeter Road and the increase of foot traffic that some attribute to the ‘trimmigrants’ traveling to main roads from cannabis farms.
Most people just stopped for a few minutes to say thank you for a job well done.
Getting to know officers through Coffee with a Cop events creates empathy within the community for the dedicated officers and vice versa.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
