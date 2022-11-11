CHP: Motorcyclist dies in Thursday night crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision and a man was arrested for being under the influence of alcohol Thursday night, according to a report from Grass Valley CHP Public Information Officer Jason Bice.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Grass Valley CHP officers responded to a crash at Rough and Ready Highway and West Drive, Bice wrote in the report. Authorities located a 2001 GMC Sierra that had crashed into the front living room of an unoccupied home on Rough and Ready Highway, the report said.

“A preliminary investigation determined that Ryan Milligan had been driving his 2001 GMC Sierra west on Rough and Ready Highway, at a high rate of speed, approaching West Drive,” the report said. “A 2004 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle was being driven by a 41 year old Nevada County male, west on Rough and Ready Highway, just ahead of the GMC. Milligan rear-ended the Suzuki motorcycle at high speed, causing the male driver to be ejected to the ground. Milligan steered hard to the left, causing the GMC to traverse the front yard and crash into the front living room of the unoccupied home.”

The motorcyclist was transported by Cal Star air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, the report stated. The motorcyclist was not identified in the report.

Ryan Milligan, of Nevada City, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, according to the report. Milligan was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was arrested and booked for Felony DUI at Nevada County Jail, Bice wrote in the report.

This collision remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, according to the report. As of press time, Milligan remained in custody at Nevada County Jail.

Source: CHP