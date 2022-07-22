CHP: Man arrested after he fled collision

A Grass Valley man accused of fleeing a collision was arrested on a felony DUI charge, the California Highway Patrol said.

Pearce Fowler Boyer, 75, also faces a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. Booked Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, Boyer has since been freed on bond, jail reports state.

The collision happened around 5:35 p.m. Thursday on Highway 49 at McKnight Way, Officer Jason Bice said in a news release.

Authorities say Boyer was in his 2019 Mercedes C300 on the off-ramp from Highway 49 southbound, in the left-turn lane to turn onto McKnight Way.

“Due to Boyer’s high level of intoxication and unsafe speed, the front of the Mercedes stuck the rear of the stopped Altima,” Bice states. “Boyer stopped his vehicle and checked on the condition of Beach and his passenger, but then fled the scene onto Dog Bar Road.”

The collision caused minor injuries to the Altima’s driver and passenger, Robert Beach, 76, and Janet Beach, 71, reports state.

Officers while en route learned that the suspect had fled without exchanging information. Getting a description of the vehicle, they stopped it on Dog Bar Road, near Wheeler Acres Road. They then arrested Boyer, the release states.

