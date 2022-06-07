CHP ID’s driver, victim in fatal wreck
Authorities have identified the driver and victim in a fatal weekend wreck on Highway 20.
Jessica Johnson, 36, of Sacramento, died in the Saturday crash.
Travis Reynaga, 34, of Grass Valley, remained Tuesday in the intensive care unit at UC Davis. He was the driver of a 2002 Acura TL that crashed on Highway 20, near Chalk Bluff Road — a collision that led to Johnson’s death, authorities said in a news release.
The Saturday wreck involved Reynaga’s vehicle and a 2022 Ford F-350 with a livestock trailer attached. Due to part to speed, Reynaga couldn’t negotiate a curve and his eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes. The two vehicles collided head on, reports state.
The three occupants of the Ford had injuries ranging from minor to major, authorities said.
