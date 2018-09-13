CHP helicopter performs aerial reconnaissance this morning
September 13, 2018
Resident looking up to the skies to see a dark colored helicopter circling around their neighborhood in Grass Valley likely saw a California Highway Patrol helicopter performing aerial reconnaissance drills Thursday morning, according to CHP Grass Valley Officials.
The helicopter was seen around the Brunswick Basin, county airport and other various locations. Officials said the clear skies and weather gave CHP optimal conditions to get up in the sky and take a good look at the area.