Lake of the Pines — On July 11, 2023, officers from the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Area office and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 8:00 AM on July 11, 2023 at Starbucks, 10005 Combie Road, Grass Valley. Please contact Officer Jason Bice with questions: (530) 477-4900 or jbice@chp.ca.gov. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in Nevada County’s neighborhoods.