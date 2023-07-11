Lake of the Pines — Today, officers from the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley Area office, will make themselves available to community members in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.
All community members are invited to attend the event which begins at 8:00 a.m. at Starbucks, 10005 Combie Road, Grass Valley. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in Nevada County’s neighborhoods.