Just after noon on Monday, June 19, members of California Highway Patrol in Grass Valley monitored a call from Highway 49 at Mack Road, just south of Grass Valley city limits.
Officers determined that Kristi Matthews was driving her 2020 Lexus UX250H southbound on the highway southbound at a speed near the limit of 55 miles per hour. For reasons that are still unclear, she allowed her vehicle to cross the center line of the highway A 2018 BMW X5 driven by David Spiller was traveling northbound. Spiller saw Matthews’ vehicle cross the center lane and head directly in his path.
Spiller swerved to avoid Matthews, driving up onto the shoulder, striking the curb as he did so according to the CHP Grass Valley.
A 2013 Ford Escape driven by Wesley Besaw was behind Spiller and was unable to avoid Matthews’ actions. The front of the Lexus struck the front of the Ford, causing the Ford to be pushed onto the east shoulder while the Lexus rotated, coming to a stop within the southbound lane.
The full-speed impact caused major injuries to Matthews and Besaw and suspected injuries to Besaw’s passenger. Matthews was air-lifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, while Besaw and his passenger were traveled to medical aid by ambulance.
The highway was partially blocked for about an hour.
Monday’s incident is still under investigation but neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be a factor in the accident.