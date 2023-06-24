Just after noon on Monday, June 19, members of California Highway Patrol in Grass Valley monitored a call from Highway 49 at Mack Road, just south of Grass Valley city limits.

Officers determined that Kristi Matthews was driving her 2020 Lexus UX250H southbound on the highway southbound at a speed near the limit of 55 miles per hour. For reasons that are still unclear, she allowed her vehicle to cross the center line of the highway A 2018 BMW X5 driven by David Spiller was traveling northbound. Spiller saw Matthews’ vehicle cross the center lane and head directly in his path.