CHP: Father flips vehicle with two children

An Auburn man was arrested Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and child endangerment, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Bice, Jerry Douglas Mayfield ran off the road with two children in the back of a 2012 Mazda 3 around 5:15 p.m Saturday.

The wreck happened about six miles south of the fairgrounds, Bice said.

Mayfield, 48, told responding officers he fell asleep at the wheel on the way home from the Nevada County Fair, but a blood alcohol test indicated he was intoxicated, the officer said.

”He ended up doing some decent damage to his car,“ Bice said.





Mayfield overturned the Mazda, which contained two boys — 6 and 8 years old — in the back seat, the officer said.

The two boys were in seat belts, Bice said, but were taken to Sierra Memorial hospital for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

Bice said the children were OK, but were treated for seat belt abrasions.

“I’ve seen a lot of seat belt rash, but since the car had overturned it was pretty good,” Bice said. “It looked like it hurt.”

Bice said the crash occurred close to the intersection of Auburn and Kiwi roads.

Mayfield was booked for a DUI and child endangerment, Bice said, and bail was set at $75,000. He remained jailed Sunday under bond, reports state.

