CHP: Fatal hit-and-run in North San Juan
UPDATE at 7:27 a.m.
CHP is reporting the roadway is now clear.
Initially posted
The California Highway Patrol said early Friday it’s investigating a fatal hit-and-run in North San Juan.
The incident was reported to authorities around 5:25 a.m. in front of the Brass Rail, and involved a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Highway 49’s southbound lanes at Flume Street were blocked, with no estimated time of reopening, CHP said.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact authorities at 916-861-1300.
