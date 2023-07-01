While the holidays are a time of celebration for the public, they can also be a time of concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). The CHP and its public safety partner, the OTS, are working together ahead of Independence Day to address the crisis on California’s roadways by encouraging safe driving behaviors through education and enforcement.

“Reckless driving is a serious concern on California’s roadways, and it is the responsibility of CHP and OTS to help keep the public safe,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Every year, speed is the leading cause of roadway crashes in our state, resulting in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths. Slow down and help us make our roads safer for everyone.”

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.