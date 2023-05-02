On Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at approximately 12:10 PM, CHP received calls of an overturned pickup truck on Highway 49 near Cameo Road, north of Wolf/Combie Road. Emergency personnel from Higgins Fire, CalFire and CHP arrived on scene to find the pickup truck overturned and on fire, approximately 40 feet off of the east side of the highway.
Officers on scene determined a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven northbound on SR-49, where for an unknown reason, it drifted off of the east side of the highway, down a hillside. It overturned into trees east of the highway and caught on fire. Two occupants — one adult and one child — died at the scene. A second child, with an estimated age of one year old, was air lifted to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.