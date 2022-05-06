Choice assessment: Nevada County voters will decide between 2 candidates for assessor

Rolf Kleinhans, left, and Gerald Bushore are the two candidates for Nevada County assessor in the upcoming election. They answered questions from the media and members of the public during a recent League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County forum at the Eric Rood Administrative Center.

Photo: Elias Funez

The two candidates for Nevada County assessor touted their experience when making their cases to potential voters at a forum this week.

Gerald Bushore and Rolf Kleinhans hope to take the place of Assessor Sue Horne, who isn’t running for reelection. Both took questions at a Thursday forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.

Bushore in his opening statement said he wants to strengthen and participate in the community’s cares and concerns.

Kleinhans said that, “As an assessor, I will provide needed leadership and bring many years of evaluation and management experience to the office. And I pledge to treat you, the taxpayer, as a valued customer.”

Asked to explain how personal skills and abilities enable them to be an effective assessor, Kleinhans said, “My skillsets include fairly significant financial analysis capabilities. Lots and lots of management, because the most important assets you’re going to have in the assessor’s office is the staff. I do know how to motivate a staff. I’ve motivated significant improvements in our financial systems at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Kleinhans holds an active real estate broker’s license and currently works for Nevada County as the sheriff’s chief fiscal and administrative officer.

“I have done up to 134 units of construction for condominiums,” Bushore said. “I was on the planning zoning commission for eight years. I understand zoning. I understand all of the intricacies of building, because we also, through my company, offer to do construction supervision.”

Queried about their experience and education, Bushore said he has 30 years of experience as a certified appraiser.

Rolf Kleinhans, left, and Gerald Bushore at the recent forum.

Photo: Elias Funez

“And that is the top of the appraiser’s list that is certified by the state of California,” he added. “There is residential, residential certified, and certified general. As long as I have the knowledge, I can appraise any property in California.”

Bushore said he has a real estate broker’s license, and has appeared before assessment appeals boards.

Kleinhans said he has experience in pricing properties and what people will actually pay for them.

“So I have that baseline experience to bring the practical world into the rather regulated world of the Board of Equalization, the revenue taxation code, and of course, the constitution for Prop 13,” he added.

Pivoting to whether the job of assessor should be elected or appointed, both candidates appeared to agree with each other.

Kleinhans said the office of assessor is a constitutionally mandated position in 58 counties, which keeps it apart from undue influence.

“Perhaps there is a pressure to raise assessed values, which would in the longer term raise revenues,” he added. “The assessor is not subject to that pressure because of the constitutionally mandated position.”

“The things that Rolf said have proven that this is why the assessor has always been independently elected in California by the voters of the county,” Bushore said. “So that position is not subject to pressure from any government body or any county, city, or special taxing district. As he’s mentioned, to increase assessments that are generating more revenue directly affects the taxpayer.”

Sara Jackson is a freelancer with The Union