Chili Cook-Off: get to know local veterans, drink brews and enjoy live music

The Marine Corps League is sponsoring the All-Veterans Chili Cook-Off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 25 in the parking lot of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at 255 South Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

Veterans organizations and their friends will be competing for bragging rights for the best chili. This event is open to the public and is designed to raise awareness for the veteran community in western Nevada County.

There will be four local breweries serving some of their popular brews. Water and soft drinks will also be available. The teams will start cooking at 8 a.m. and live music will begin around 10 a.m. Soft drinks and beer will go on sale then as well.

Chili Tasting Kits are $5 each and the beer will be $3 for a 12-ounce glass. Tasting starts right after the judges get their sample from the teams at 11 a.m. After the initial tasting, each team will sell their chili at their own price and size of serving, so participants are encouraged to shop around. For more information, contact Gary Miller of the Gold Country Detachment #885, Marine Corps League at 530-477-1533 or gsm55@att.net .