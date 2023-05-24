Children's Team Sudoku Tournament winners

The Fourth Annual Children’s Team Sudoku Tournament, for the first time since 2019, was successfully held at Nevada Union High School on May 18. It was attended by 72 children representing eight local elementary and middle schools and one team of home schooled boys. First place in the Senior Division, comprised of 5th-8th graders, was won by Lyman Gilmore, which completed 2 puzzles in 15 minutes and 42 seconds. Ziana Ramsey is the after school director of these spectacular students. Pictured from left to right: Kiley Lollich, Jordan Pearson, River Helwig, and Chloe Baer.

 Courtesy photo