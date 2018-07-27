Children’s Festival returns to Pioneer Park (PHOTO GALLERY)
Trolls, magicians, minstrels, knights in shining armor, and fire breathing dragons alike descended upon Pioneer Park once again for the one of a kind Nevada City Children's Festival.
Hundreds of youngsters — and those young at heart — wore their best medieval attire to add to the ambiance and fun of the event.
Supported by The Center for the Arts, and a long list of local sponsors, The Children's Festival continues it's long standing tradition of providing safe summer fun.
