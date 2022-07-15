facebook tracking pixel Children’s Festival at play | TheUnion.com
Children’s Festival at play

Elias Funez
  

Children get to paint as they please at the new and improved castle area of the Children’s Festival in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park Friday morning and afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Grass Valley Kiwanis and is supported by volunteers with many organizations.
Photo: Elias Funez
Two-year-old Sequoia Carmichael looks spellbound at the Children’s Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Maire Hahn (left) and Zya Sassman try out their new Halloween outfits.
Photo: Elias Funez
Pioneer Park in Nevada City is transformed into a fairytale wonderland chock full of knights, dragons, pirates and mermaids during the annual Children’s Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
Parents and participants take part in the Children’s Festival fun, too, dressing up and playing their parts.
Photo: Elias Funez
Kids get to explore the inside of a Trojan horse built and put on display during Friday’s Children’s Festival.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

News
