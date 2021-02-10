Child sex abuse suspect arrested, held on $400K bond
A former Nevada County resident is in local custody on child sex abuse charges, with bail set at $400,000, authorities state.
Brian Alan Hoobler, 54, was arrested in Tennessee, and was set to be arraigned on the arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon, jail and court records state.
The victim, now 27 years old, recently disclosed to law enforcement that Hoobler sexually abused her, said Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.
The abuse started when the victim was about 7 years old and continued for a number of years. The abuse took place while the victim lived in Nevada County, with some incidents also occurring in San Jose, Walsh said.
“This case has the potential for additional charges to be filed at some point,” he said. “Right now, the defendant is charged with continual sexual abuse of a minor, which carries (a potential sentence of) up to 16 years in state prison.”
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Child sex abuse suspect arrested, held on $400K bond
A former Nevada County resident is in local custody on child sex abuse charges, with bail set at $400,000, authorities state.