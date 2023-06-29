Staff Writer
A local ten-year-old girl is on her way to full recovery after experiencing a rare neurological disorder that affects movement or the senses, such as the ability to walk, swallow, see or hear.
Fiona Quigley was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND) by medical professionals at Stanford University, according to her mother, Laura Quigley.
FND features nervous system symptoms that can’t be explained by a neurological disease or other medical condition, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.
The symptoms are real and cause significant distress or problems functioning, so much so that Fiona had to be pushed in a wheelchair when her condition worsened.
It started off slow.
“I started to have chest pain for about a month and then I started to get dizzy,” Fiona said.
Fiona’s parents didn’t know what to do.
The numbness started progressing and getting worse to the point where she couldn’t feel anything.
“When I was in a wheelchair I couldn’t even get into my bed,” Fiona said. “At that point I thought I’m never going to be able to do this.”
Fiona missed two months of school because she didn’t have a proper wheelchair, according to Fiona’s mother.
“It was kind of nerve wracking,” Fiona said. “because one of the only reasons I couldn’t go back was because I didn’t have a proper wheelchair. I couldn’t get one that fit me or wasn’t a transport wheelchair.
Fiona said that her friends at school were worried or thought she would get offended if they asked what happened to her.
“They wanted to know if I broke my legs,” Fiona said. “I thought, ‘Well you’re curious so I’ll tell you.’”
They didn’t see her as an outcast. They mostly just wanted to push her in the wheelchair.
“They saw my wheelchair as a toy and sometimes that wasn’t a good thing,” Fiona said.
“My sister, Olivia, was very supportive too,” Fiona said. “Before school started she would walk me around in my wheelchair and make sure I was okay. She would set me up in class and check in on me at lunchtime.”
During the snowstorms this winter, it was an added challenge to be in a wheelchair.
“My parents told me I have to make the best of everything,” Fiona said.
“When it would rain, kids at school would complain that they did not have recess outside,” Fiona said. “I would think, I don’t ever get to do recess. I just sit there and watch people play.”
“We went to UC Davis, Sacramento and I was In the hospital for seven days,” Fiona said. “They didn’t know what it was.”
“We did a ton of tests, spinal taps and all kinds of things. She was a champ,” Mrs. Quigley said.
The cause of FND is unknown… but the condition may be triggered by a reaction to stress or psychological or physical trauma, but that’s not always the case, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.
“She’s ten years old so she had the energy of a ten year old. She has the desire to play and run,” Mrs. Quigley said.
Doctors of psychiatry at UC Davis diagnosed Fiona with extreme anxiety.
“They put her on medicine because of the anxiety and FND. They connected us with an expert on FND at Stanford University, a psychologist,” Mrs. Quigley said. “So between a team of people, we got it worked out.”
“My psychiatrist helped me to understand my stress,” Fiona said.
Part of Fiona’s treatment was physical therapy to keep her legs moving and fight off atrophy.
The professionals at Body Logic Physical Therapy located at 715 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley were an essential part of Fiona’s miraculous recovery.
“Her muscles were sore and stiff and weak for lack of movement,” Dr. Erin Nichol PT, DPT said.
“After about five months of working with Nichol, I could start wiggling my toes,” Fiona said.
Dr. Nichol explained that the brain needs to be reawakened after shutting down.
Pilates equipment and specialized routines were part of therapy resembling play to make the experience age appropriate.
“Something that was my favorite was picking up marbles with my toes,” Fiona said. “My feet looked a bit like monkey feet. I was unlocking my inner monkey.”
Fiona tells her story without hesitation and with a tone of gratitude to everyone that was a part of her uninvited journey.
“One of the upsides is learning how to do a wheelie,” Fiona said.
Her delightful smile and innocence is in moving contrast to the strong persistence she displayed while in the grips of FND.
“This family has been so amazing, at least from my perspective,” Dr. Nichol said. “It has been so awesome to see the strength and reliance. The sheer determination. You’ve always been up for every challenge and been excited about it. You are my gold star patient.”
Mom and Dad, Laura and Charles (Chuck), and sister Olivia were all a part of the journey with Fiona giving massages and moving limbs or carrying her around places the wheelchair couldn’t go.
“My Dad would move my legs and I started to get a reflex and push back,” Fiona said. “At about 5 and 1/2 months I could kick a ball and play seated soccer from the wheelchair.”
The family was eventually connected with FREED Center for Independent Living located at 435 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.
FREED’s mission is to promote independent living and eliminate barriers to full equality for people with disabilities and people of all ages.
“FREED loaned us two ramps for the house,” Mrs. Quigley said. “It was an amazing gift to help us get through this time. The people at FREED were so supportive.”
One ramp was for the front door and the other 12 foot ramp was from the main part of the house to Fiona’s bedroom.
“The help and understanding we got from Dr. Nichol was life changing,” Mrs. Quigley said. “Dr. Nichol is amazing.”
“We had to relearn how to walk again,” Dr. Nichol said.
Today Fiona can walk and run carefully. She is on the swim team at Memorial Park and practices four days a week.
“They have no idea what it took for her to be there,” Mrs. Quigley said.
Fiona plays volleyball with braces to support her ankles and protect her, but she won’t have to use them forever, according to Dr. Nichol.
Recently, Fiona even went snowboarding.
“We figured we wouldn’t restrict her,” Mrs. Quigley said.
The mind is so powerful, according to Mrs. Quigley, that it can shut off parts of the body.
It is rare for someone so young to experience the real symptoms of FND because it usually occurs in young adults, according to Dr. Nichol.
Many people, especially teens and young adults, experience anxiety from the unknown future, especially after COVID and all the isolation and fear that came with it, according to Mrs. Quigley.
The family researched other cases of FND extensively while they watched their little girl struggle with loss of movement and ability.
“Only one other case, somewhere in the South, reported someone so young inflicted with FND like Fiona,” Mrs. Quigley said.
The Quigley family hopes that by sharing Fiona’s journey, others will find hope in their own struggles and be educated about the resources available to help them.
Fiona told the story during her last scheduled appointment at Body Logic with her beloved Dr. Nichol.
She was grateful but not sad to say goodbye knowing that all she learned about herself and her light and beautiful spirit would guarantee a full recovery in the months to come.
“Hey, I didn’t die, Mom,” Fiona said, perhaps not realizing how loved she is by her family.