Starting off the new year on the right foot, Child Advocates of Nevada County, an organization that exists to help empower and protect children from abuse and neglect, is excited to announce that they have been awarded $183,000 of one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will be used for all three of the programs that Child Advocates operates. The CASA program and the Child Safety Puppeteers were awarded $50,000 through the County of Nevada's American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency. The other $133,000 came from the Nevada County office of Public Health and the State of California for Child Advocates’ Healthy Babies Home Visiting program. The American Rescue Plan was designed as an economic stimulus package to help with the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic challenges.
Child Advocates of Nevada County’s Home Visitor program, Healthy Babies, received funding to support families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be used to purchase the necessary equipment to support staff and the families they serve. Technology such as laptops and internet hotspots will ensure access to online resources for families that live in more rural sections of our county, and emergency and response trainings for the staff will improve program outcomes. Healthy Babies will also help provide emergency supplies for families like diapers, diapering supplies, and grocery store gift cards for food and formula.
“Families need our help more now than ever before,” says Program Manager, Sue Van Wazer. “With the continued struggles families are facing coming out of COVID and the stress associated with the rise in the cost of living, we want to provide the parents whatever relief we can. We want to make sure we can offer relief so that their new baby is given the best possible start on life. “
The Child Safety Puppeteers program will utilize the funds for stability as well as the creation distribution of 5 professional quality videos suitable for viewing through the distance learning model. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) received funding to help maintain staffing and make up for funding shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs are critical to our local community and the outcomes of improved child safety and child welfare.
“COVID necessitated the cancellation of our planned fundraisers, so we are especially grateful for this funding” says Program Manager, Melinda Douros. “COVID also increased the isolation of at-risk families and reduced exposure to mandated reporters and others whom children might rely on for help and support. That resulted in some heartbreaking and urgent needs for intervention. CASAs continue to play a role in assisting children whose situations have required court involvement. ”
Child Advocates of Nevada County exists to protect children, at every age, from neglect and abuse. They operate three programs: Child Safety Puppeteers for school-aged children, Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have open cases in dependency court, and the Healthy Babies program for pregnant and new parents. They strive to empower and protect children from abuse and neglect by lifting lives and building futures. To learn more, visit their website at caofnc.org.