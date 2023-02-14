Starting off the new year on the right foot, Child Advocates of Nevada County, an organization that exists to help empower and protect children from abuse and neglect, is excited to announce that they have been awarded $183,000 of one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will be used for all three of the programs that Child Advocates operates. The CASA program and the Child Safety Puppeteers were awarded $50,000 through the County of Nevada's American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency. The other $133,000 came from the Nevada County office of Public Health and the State of California for Child Advocates’ Healthy Babies Home Visiting program. The American Rescue Plan was designed as an economic stimulus package to help with the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic challenges.

Child Advocates of Nevada County’s Home Visitor program, Healthy Babies, received funding to support families who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be used to purchase the necessary equipment to support staff and the families they serve. Technology such as laptops and internet hotspots will ensure access to online resources for families that live in more rural sections of our county, and emergency and response trainings for the staff will improve program outcomes. Healthy Babies will also help provide emergency supplies for families like diapers, diapering supplies, and grocery store gift cards for food and formula.