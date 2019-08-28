Child abuse trial begins in Nevada County Superior Court

The molestation happened to two girls over two different points in time, the prosecutor said on the first day of Louis Ray Woodward’s trial.

Sitting quietly Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court, Woodward listened as Assistant District Attorney Ed Grubaugh described to jurors what he said the evidence will show.

“Dates are difficult in cases like this,” Grubaugh said. “I don’t know how (the girls) will testify when speaking to you about the worst moments of their life.”

However, the prosecutor added that he knows what they’ve said to authorities in the past.

One girl was abused between July 2001 and April 2002. The second girl was abused sometime before 2014, Grubaugh said.

Prosecutors have said that the second girl’s disclosure led to an investigation into the first girl’s allegations.

“It made her sad and scared,” Grubaugh said of one of the girls. “She was crying.”

Woodward, whose 55th birthday is today, faces three counts of lewd act upon a child and one count each of sexual penetration with a child under 10 and continuous sexual abuse. He also faces a special allegation that there were multiple victims, court records state.

Woodward faces a possible life sentence if convicted on all counts, Grubaugh said.

Defense attorney David Laurence Montgomery, who represents Woodward, called the allegations against his client false.

“We have a slightly different view of this case,” Montgomery said moments after Grubaugh spoke.

Montgomery said the accusations against Woodward stemmed from a failing marriage. He argued that an interviewer who spoke with one girl failed to explore the possibility she was coached. Additionally, police didn’t thoroughly investigate the case.

The trial is expected to reach the jury next week.

