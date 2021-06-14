Chico woman identified after fatal vehicle crash on Highway 20

A woman who died in a traffic accident last week on Highway 20 has been identified by authorities.

Katie Nicole Christofferson, 28, from Chico, died in a single-vehicle car accident on Tuesday, June 8, that took place near Lake Spaulding Road, according to the Nevada County Coroner’s Office.

Christofferson was apparently driving eastbound on Highway 20 when she lost control of her vehicle around Lake Spaulding Road, according to the Gold Run California Highway Patrol. Her car then veered off the road and collided directly with a tree, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, CHP confirmed.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor, and it appears as though Christofferson was wearing a seatbelt, CHP said.

The car, described as a white BMW SUV, burst into flames after the accident, and was totally destroyed at the scene of the crash, according to responding CHP officers.





Christofferson had just recently started a nursing job at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, after having graduated from Carrington College Reno earlier this year, according to an obituary .

She had previously attended Pleasant Valley High School in Chico growing up, and is survived by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters, the obituary states.

A memorial for Christofferson will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico on Wednesday, June 16.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com