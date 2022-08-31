Cheryl Wicks: Stepping back

Curt and I began our adventure into the animal world on March 23, 2001, when I first stepped foot in the Nevada County Animal Shelter, with the intention of walking the dogs once a week for a couple of hours.

Curt got involved a few months after I did. I did not come from the sheltering/rescuing world (neither did Curt) and had no idea what I was stepping into. I knew I loved my Sammie and wanted to see if I could help some other animals a little.

One thing led to another and here we are are 21-plus years later. With the help of all of you and so many others inside and outside of our community (we have had help from as far away as Australia and Europe), so much has changed for the animals in Nevada County. In 12 years of operating the shelter, we have euthanized four dogs, making our euthanasia rate .00018%, down from 68% when I first walked through the door so very long ago. We have rescued approximately 35,000 animals in these 21 years. The majority have been cats and dogs and in addition we have rescued about 300 horses, plus small numbers of mules, donkeys, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, doves, macaws, parrots, emus, ostriches, parakeets, snakes, iguanas, tortoises, turtles. rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, pet rats, fish and even an alligator.

Man, oh man, what a ride this has been for a couple of Silicon Valley kids! As of June 30, 2023, Curt and I will be disengaging from Sammie’s Friends. We will have been at this for 22 years, Curt will be 80 years old and I’ll be 77. (Here’s a giggle — When we first went to the county with the idea of running the shelter in 2007, someone who wasn’t too sure a little nonprofit like Sammie’s Friends could pull this off wrote in a letter to the editor, “These two are already past retirement age.” Ha — really! ) We will not be leaving for almost another year, but there is a lot to get in order before we go. We have Evan Walsh and Phil Yonge running the shelter and we are so happy with them. They have both been with Sammie’s for about five years and have our culture in their hearts, souls and minds. We have Heather Adams running the Thrift Store and doing a great job. We acquired her when hospice consolidated two stores into one. Their loss is our gain.

We have hired Fran Cole to be the executive director of Sammie’s Friends, which includes overseeing the shelter, the thrift store, the community veterinary program and the spay/neuter program. As well, there are many jobs that must be overseen by the executive director for the overall nonprofit (i.e. filing taxes with the IRS and State Franchise Board, providing many types of insurance such as automobile, liability, health, worker’s comp), overseer of lease for the thrift store building, contracting with the county and ensuring that the overall financial health of the organization continues and that the culture, which has made Sammie’s beloved by many continues, and so much more.

Fran joined me at the shelter about a month after my arrival in 2001. During that time she has walked dogs, cared for the kitties, helped with so many horse issues and raised money for them, she has been our legal counsel since we started running the shelter and helped us with our first contracting process in 2010 and since has been our go-to person for all things legal.

We had a nationwide search for this position and found Fran right under our nose. Fran knows everyone in Nevada County, like I do. This is a tremendous asset. All those relationships help us when we need help. In 2018, our county contract was in jeopardy. We had a rally where 1,000 people showed up. We had 500 letters written to the Board of Supervisors and over 100 people showed up at a Board of Supervisors meeting to speak on behalf of Sammie’s Friends. This all comes about as a result of building relationships and treating all (two-legged, four-legged, finned and feathered) with respect and remembering it is an honor and a privilege to serve our animal friends.

Fran is a partner in a law firm and has a couple of court cases coming up before the end of the year. Between now and Jan. 1, Fran will be involved on a limited basis until she has completed her law work. This speaks to her high level of integrity and commitment to whatever she does. After the first of the year, she will be ready to fully integrate into Sammie’s Friends. For those six months until June 30, 2023, we will be passing the baton to Fran. It’s a pretty big baton. Fran is up to the task and she’ll do it with a good spirit and a smile.

I was asked if I will play any role after that. I will always be available for advice and counsel and perspective. I will not be doing any hands on work after June 30, 2023. I have learned so much in so many ways in these 22 years that I am so happy to share to help Sammie’s Friends continue to be successful. I’ll be available if anyone wants my counsel.

We have talked with the CEO at the county and the sheriff and undersheriff (as I think most of you know we contract with the county to run the shelter). It is their intent to work with Sammie’s Friends on a new contract when our current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Curt, proposal writer extraordinaire, will write this final proposal with help from me, Fran, Evan and Phil. Each proposal Curt writes is about 100 pages long. This is a difficult, time consuming task, but it is what’s necessary.

I want to give giant kudos to Curt, although a more silent partner, he has worked every bit has hard as I have and there is no way, no how, I could have done this without him. He’s a pretty amazing guy and a smart dude and I love him.

Lastly, plans are underway for a new animal shelter. This process has been in place for a couple of years. Curt and I have been active in-putters to the shelter plans. There will probably be a new shelter in five years. Nothing moves fast.

If anyone has any questions regarding any of this always feel welcome to contact me, Cheryl, at 530-913-4810.

I admire and hold in the highest esteem every one of you who has helped make Sammie’s Friends a success and has helped to make this a great county for animals. You’re amazing!

Cheryl Wicks is a co-founder of Sammie’s Friends