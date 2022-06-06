facebook tracking pixel Cherry Festival in bloom: Annual event brings crowds to North San Juan | TheUnion.com
Cherry Festival in bloom: Annual event brings crowds to North San Juan

By John Hart | Special to The Union
Crowds came out for the 126th annual Cherry Festival on Saturday at the North San Juan Community Center. Kids go fishing for cherries, with Diana Pasqini helping by hooking a cherry on the line.
John Hart
One contestant faces the aftermath of the cherry pie eating contest.
John Hart
A bowl of cherries has been prepared for the children’s fishing booth.
John Hart
One festival attendee checks out the tie dye clothes made by Patty Richie.
John Hart
People bounce a small ball on the parachute, trying to get it to the hole in the center. Someone under the parachute then retrieves the ball before it hits the ground.
John Hart
A belly dancer entertains the crowd at Saturday’s Cherry Festival.
John Hart
Children chase a large bubble as they try to pop it.
John Hart

