Check processing error caught by Nevada County Treasurer

On Thursday afternoon, Nevada County Treasurer Tina Vernon announced that a check processing error had been caught by her office.

Any resident who wrote a check as payment for any property taxes, county services, or services provided by any school district between September 21 and October 6 are encouraged to keep close tabs on their bank accounts to make sure the checks weren’t processed twice, as has happened to a limited number of customers.

The error can be attributed to the computer system the county uses to process such payments.

“As with anything electronic, glitches happen,” said Vernon. “We had an electronic processing error and for some reason the file duplicated. The IT department has corrected the issue to avoid anything like this in the future, and has set up extra safeguards and stopgaps in place.”

About 3,000 customers’ checks were subject to duplicate payments, though far fewer actually were doubly charged although the exact number is unknown.

Vernon and her staff are adamant about getting the word out to customers who may potentially be affected. The best thing one can do, Vernon said, is to regularly check bank accounts to ensure payment didn’t occur twice. If it has, customers are urged to contact their bank immediately.

“Only some of (the checks) will get accepted into the financial institute side. If a check has the same number and same amount, a lot of these won’t get through the financial institution. “

The Treasurer recommends reviewing bank statements, noting that if you are a customer of a banking institution and have been doubly withdrawn for your county payment, you should receive a credit back to your account by October 14, 2022. Those utilizing other financial institutions may need to file a claim with them.

“We know that a duplicate charge creates significant impacts,” said Vernon. “We’re truly sorry this issue has occurred but will be available to assist with any issues that come about because of this processing error.”

To reach the Treasurer’s office please call (530) 265-1285.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.