Charlie Brock honored with Nevada City’s 30th annual Col. Bill Lambert Award
PAST HONOREES
Past Lambert Award recipients are:
Retired city manager Beryl P. Robinson Jr.
Former Mayor and City Clerk Cathy Wilcox-Barnes
Parade organizers George and Pat Harper
Former Mayor Pat Dyer
Real estate broker Jim Mackey
Local writer Dave Carter
Chamber of Commerce Executive Danager Cathy Whittlesey
Former Mayor Steve Cottrell
Businessman Bob Buhlis
Retired Nevada County General Services Director Dennis Cassella
John Christensen, a leader to establish the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum
Cartoonist R.L. “Crabman” Crabb
Business owners Lee and Susan Thurston
Retired Nevada City Public Works Director Verne Taylor
Historian Edwin Tyson
Folksinger/activist U Utah Phillips
Former City Engineer Bill Falconi
Marching Presidents organizer Patti Foster
Retired school administrator Karen Chizek
Musician Mikail Graham
Retired county librarian Madelyn Helling
Local builder Gary Tintle
Former Mayor Paul Matson
Former Mayor Reinette Senum
Nevada City Film Festival Director Jesse Locks
Musician and producer Paul Emery
Homeless advocates Joanna Robinson and Cindy Maple
Former Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine
Marching Presidents founder David Parker was honored with the group’s 20th anniversary award.
Longtime real estate broker and community leader Charlie Brock has been selected as recipient of the 30th aAnnual Col. William H. “Bill” Lambert Award, which is presented each year as part of Nevada City’s Constitution Day Celebration.
According to a news release, the Lambert Award is presented by the Famous Marching Presidents to recognize outstanding contributions to our community. The award is named in honor of the late Col. William H. Lambert, founder of Nevada City’s annual Constitution Day Parade.
“We hear about people ‘giving back’ to their community,” said Marching Presidents founder and former Nevada City Mayor David Parker. “Charlie Brock is what giving back is all about. He was highly involved in community projects when I met him many years ago and he’s never looked back.
“Charlie’s outstanding community efforts have moved his company, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, to name their company’s community service award the Charles W. Brock III Community Service Award,” said Parker.
Brock, raised in the Bay Area, graduated from the University of Oregon and earned his Master’s from CSU San Francisco. He has lived in Nevada County since 1974 and has worked with Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty since 1980. He is a longtime leader and past president of the Nevada County Association of Realtors.
He is a founding director of United Way of Nevada County, a founding director and past president of the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) and is a member of the Emerald Circle of SYRCL. He is an active volunteer with the North Star House restoration and at Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital where he plays music and sings.
He’s a past chair of the Nevada County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission and past member of the Nevada County Recreation Commission. As a singer/songwriter, he has recorded two CDs; and with his band, Agony Hill, has produced another CD, with all of the proceeds benefiting Hospitality House.
Brock and his wife, Mary B, live in Nevada City. They are the parents of two grown sons and three grandchildren.
The Marching Presidents announce the Lambert Award each year on the eve of the annual Constitution Day Parade, in which they participate. This year’s 53rd annual parade rolls down Broad Street beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Brock said he is honored to receive the Lambert Award.
“It’s quite a surprise and very humbling to be included as part of this impressive group,” he said.
Brock will accompany the Marching Presidents in Sunday’s parade and accept the award at the group’s post-parade banquet at Miners Foundry.
