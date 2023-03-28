In March, the Grass Valley Elks Lodge #538 — first established in 1900 — merged with the organization’s Auburn chapter, after receiving permission to do so from its Grand Lodge, based in the Midwest.
Ty Obenoskey, Exalted Ruler of the Grass Valley lodge, said the change was necessary, but is adamant people know the building itself will remain as it always has since its construction in 1912.
“We’ve had over 500 members in the lodge,” Obenoskey said, “and over the years that has dwindled. COVID took a big hit. We lost a lot of people that didn’t come back. So we are down to 67 members. And we tried to get more people to get involved with the lodge; get more officers. You have to have chair (persons). We couldn’t get them. I said, ‘I’ll try.’ And I tried for three years and I had lots of people talk to me. We’re now down to seven people who volunteer (for the chair positions) out of 67. Nobody wants to do it.
“Our state advisor, he gave me an edict: you need to either fill the chairs with somebody or you need to consider merging with another lodge with more members, or we’ll shut the lodge down and put the building on the market and sell it.”
Leaving the building was not an option for the Grass Valley Elks. Looking at its Auburn chapter, leaders of the organization recognized that at 600 members strong, they would present an opportunity that would preserve the historical status and serve its members while a relatively short drive away.
Additionally, Auburn’s Elks run All-Auburn Building Hall Company, Incorporated. They own seven properties in Placer County, which they manage. The Grass Valley lodge will be put into that corporation, thus helping to save the building.
“Grand Lodge owns the building,” said Obenoskey. “We bought it. We paid for it. But it belongs to the Elks.”
The historic building holds three stories, including one that houses an occupied apartment, as well as a bowling lane old enough that the pins must be manually set. Another floor is taken up by eight living units that are rented out at low cost to homeless veterans and clients of Hospitality House. According to Obenoskey, this isn’t the extent of the Elks service to the community, as detailed in the organization’s mission.
“The order of the Elks is an organization of American citizens who implicate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity, and promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of their fellow members and quicken the spirit of American patriotism,” quoted Obenoskey. “The order is not concerned with one’s political affiliation and does not permit either religious, political or sectarian to be injected into our day-to-day activities.”
For now, the Grass Valley Elks are getting used to the recent changes and are hoping to serve the community by providing a gathering space for life’s most note-worthy events.
“We want to hire a full-time events coordinator; we will rent out the lodge for weddings and receptions and all those things that we have in the past. We are looking at finding a chef. We have a lot of things.”
Though the date is yet to be solidified, the Elks will host an open house one weekend in April, inviting the community to tour the building and see what it has to offer.
“I want people to know that this building is not going to go away,” continued Obenoskey. “I want people to know that this building is a historical building in Grass Valley, and it will be available for their rental and use. It will continue to do that. We’ve had lots of weddings here, and we have the only floating dance floor west of the Mississippi.
“Yes, there have been a lot of rumors going around. Are we going to tear it down? No. We are going to start doing tours, let the community view it, opening the building up to the community. A lot of people have never seen the inside of this building.”
Grass Valley Elks Lodge is at 109 South School St. For more information call 530-273-8342.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.