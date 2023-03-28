In March, the Grass Valley Elks Lodge #538 — first established in 1900 — merged with the organization’s Auburn chapter, after receiving permission to do so from its Grand Lodge, based in the Midwest.

Ty Obenoskey, Exalted Ruler of the Grass Valley lodge, said the change was necessary, but is adamant people know the building itself will remain as it always has since its construction in 1912.

