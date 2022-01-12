Chapa-De calls for scholarship applicants

Chapa-De Indian Health has announced the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is offered in recognition of long-time Chapa-De Board President April Moore. Moore dedicated her life to advancing American Indian people and served on the Chapa-De Board of Directors for 26 years.

The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Applicants should be in or from Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado counties.

“Chapa-De Indian Health is proud to offer the April Moore Memorial Scholarship,” said Lisa Davies, CEO of Chapa-De Indian Health, in a news release. “We honor April Moore’s legacy by continuing to support the education and advancement of American Indian people in our community.”

Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 28. Applications are reviewed by the Chapa-De Board of Directors each year. Winners are announced in May. The Chapa-De Board of Directors selects a new recipient each spring, and applicants are encouraged to reapply for each year they meet the qualifications.





To qualify, applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0; be American Indian/Alaskan Native, for the purpose of this scholarship this is defined as being eligible for services at Indian Health Service (IHS) Clinics; plan to pursue vocational training or a college degree; and have attended school in Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado counties.

Submit all required application materials by Feb. 28.

View the application online for a full list of scholarship details and requirements.

Chapa-De Indian Health (Chapa-De) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that was established in 1974 and operates community health clinics in Auburn and Grass Valley, California. Chapa-De offers comprehensive primary medical care, dental and orthodontics, behavioral health counseling, psychiatry, nutrition and health education, prenatal care, pharmacy, and optometry services.

Source: Chapa-De