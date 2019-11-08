Chants, prayers mark Taizé prayer service in Grass Valley

Candlelight, music, chants and silence mark the Taizé-style evening prayer service offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. Organizers say that short, simple prayers chanted to sacred, yet easy tunes during this half-hour service offer a chance to find calm and connection in a busy world. Peace musicians will lead the worship with music sung in harmony. Participants are invited to light candles and “lift up” prayers.

All are welcome, regardless of religious tradition or affiliation. This Taizé-style prayer service is held the second Wednesday of each month, except for December (Holden Evening Prayer will be offered at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11). Peace Lutheran’s prayer service coordinates with another Taizé-style worship offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Nevada City United Methodist Church.