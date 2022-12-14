Changing of the guard in Grass Valley

Mayor Ben Aguilar is recognized for his service as a city council member and as mayor on Tuesday night. “I can’t believe how fast the time has gone,” Aguilar said. Aguilar announced that he would not seek another term last Aug. 2022.

Photos by Marianne Boll-See

Mayor Aguilar was recognized for his years of service on Grass Valley’s city council during a heartfelt council meeting Tuesday night.

His time on the council stretches back to March 10, 2015 when he was first appointed to his seat after a stint on the city’s planning commission.

“I’ll be just someone heading off into the sunset after tonight,” Mayor Aguilar said at the beginning of the meeting.

Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle presented a plaque with a gavel and another with a key to the city on it saying, “You have been a true servant leader. Someone who leads with the interest of their people – and not your own ego.”

Aguilar says he’s also taking over the family business for his father, who’s retiring, according to KNCO.

Aguilar served as Mayor of Grass Valley from Dec. 8, 2020 to Dec. 13, 2022 according to information provided by Grass Valley City Council.

Aguilar thanked his extended family for helping him during the years when he had to “pull away” to attend to duties as mayor. His family was present at the recognition ceremony, and his children led the flag salute.

Mayor Ben Aguilar and his wife Allie will concentrate on their young children. With nameplate in hand, Aguilar vacates his seat at the dias and finds a seat with his family after being recognized for his many years of service.

A reorganization of nameplates and titles occurred as the meeting progressed.

Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle became the new mayor of Grass Valley, a two year term.

“I am excited to work with the council and our amazing staff to continue to move the city forward. I am honored that the council bestowed their faith and trust in me as the mayor,” Arbuckle said in response to an email interview.

Council members Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge took the oath of office for a four-year term continuing through Dec. 8, 2026 or until their successor is elected and the election has been certified.

Haven Caravelli is a primary owner of a construction company in Grass Valley, MEC Construction along with two co-owners. She recently opened El Barrio Mexican Market at 309 Neal Street in Grass Valley.

I’m excited to serve Grass Valley community as a native and a woman in construction,“ Caravelli said. ”There are so many grants to improve parks and recreation in the area; I hope to keep the momentum going.“

The deputy city clerk administered the oath of office to new council members Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge as the new vice mayor. Council Member Caravelli and Council Member Hodge will take seats at the dias.

The City Council members voted to make council member Hilary Hodge the new vice mayor of Grass Valley. Hodge’s term as vice mayor will last four years.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com or call 530-477-4256.