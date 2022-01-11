Changing of the guard: Board of Supervisors selects new chairperson for 2022
A new chair and vice chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors were chosen Tuesday at the board’s first meeting of the year.
District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek was selected as the new chairperson, to replace outgoing Chair Dan Miller. Supervisor Ed Scofield was chosen as vice chair. Both were selected unanimously.
In a letter read aloud by the clerk of the board, Supervisor Hardy Bullock, who didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, praised Miller for diligently allowing all constituent voices to be heard during a time of instability.
Miller called the past year interesting, noting the challenges the county faced.
“I appreciate the opportunity, and want to thank everyone being available, the sheriff’s and other departments working so closely together, and I appreciate your comments,” Miller said.
Public speakers both praised and criticized the outgoing chairman.
Calvin Clark claimed that Miller neglected to listen to the citizens and voters in the county.
“The whole neglect of Dr. (Scott) Kellermann to let him get away with gesturing to shoot citizens of this county (for not wearing masks) and Chairman Miller should not be recognized for doing anything good for his whole term, for that one thing,” said Clark. “And I oppose any recognition for him in the positive just based on that. Today is a day of mourning and not of many words of praise. And Dan Miller, you are accountable for neglect of the people of this county, and you will know that because the people will recall you.”
Some people lashed out at Kellermann, the former county public health officer, when last year he apparently made a reference to authorities shooting someone during the Spanish flu pandemic for failing to wear a mask. Proponents of an effort to recall all supervisors have cited their failure to remove Kellermann as a reason to remove them from office.
District 2 resident Chris Hamilton said no one can be perfect, adding that supervisors are not listening to opposing views and have not carefully weighed the dissenting opinions of their constituents.
“The political pundits and professional people are the ones you decided to follow, and it’s too bad you are so steadfast to following a course that’s done harm to this community and that’s the reason you are all being recalled.”
Lee French said he supported Miller for directing the board in a civil manner. He praised Miller for fighting back when necessary, adding that county government enacts ordinances under the auspices of federal and state law.
“I want to thank Dan for doing this job, and being an asset of this community. And I think reasoning and (legislative) process is something we all need to work on,” French said. “So, thank you Dan for being in there.”
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User