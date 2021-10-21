‘Changing lives for the better’: Soroptimist International celebrates 100 years

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley District 2 Director Gale Pylman, from left, chapter President Lynn Costa, and Secretary and district representative to the District 2 nominating committee Ruth Evans hold recent recognitions from the international service organization. Soroptimist International is celebrating 100 years of service. The Grass Valley chapter was established in 1964.

Photo: Elias Funez

Two achievements elevating women occurred nearly back-to-back in history.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, ensuring women the right to vote. In 1921, women forged Soroptimist International, a service organization.

“The point of what we do is to empower and educate women locally and internationally, and one way we do that is by recruiting more members,” explained Lynn Costa, president of Soroptimist International of Grass Valley. “The story we are trying to tell is all about the amazing contributions that our club has contributed to this community over the years.”

The group’s 100th anniversary takes place this month. Today they have 72,000 members in 21 countries. During the past century Soroptimist International has enabled women and girls to live their dreams for a better future.

“A future without poverty, without violence, without gender inequality, where all women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential,” Costa said. “We have 14 programs we do and we’re just gearing up for Live Your Dream. These are scholarships for women who are head of household, and want to return to school and need help for child care, rent or whatever they need to get by to live in order to return to school.”

The application deadline for the Live Your Dream scholarship is Nov. 15, and more information can be obtained at http://www.sigv.org . The organization also provides a second scholarship of $1,500 for high school seniors aiming to go to college through an application process, and last year received eight applications. They would have liked to fund all candidates, yet did not have the means.

One of the most treasured partnerships the group has nurtured is one granted in 1984 by the United Nations for a consultative status at the Economic and Social Council.

“It is extraordinarily important to get women’s issues in front of the world, and that is what the UN is for,” said Costa. “It all filters down through the regions and down to the individual clubs. We’re confronting human trafficking and it’s a key issue for Soroptimist International, and we work with and help fund organizations to oppose sex/human trafficking — bigger now than ever.”

Costa said the intersection of Interstate 5 and 80 in Sacramento is one of the hubs for human trafficking. That’s one reason why law enforcement has teamed up with truckers — to help authorities recognize women who may have been victimized and report suspicious behavior on two of the busiest corridors and intervene on behalf of abused women.

PROJECTS

Soroptimists are involved in several projects locally.

The White Barn project helps children in FFA and 4-H obtain the white clothes they need to exhibit their animals.

“I know it sounds superficial, but this is important,” said Costa. “If you could only see the looks on the mother’s faces knowing their kids can show their animals at the Nevada County Fairgrounds every August.”

Another project, slated for the critical hours of late afternoon until dinner, is The Hang Out. It’s an after-school program that meets from 3:30 to 6 p.m., five days per week at Grace Lutheran Church in partnership with the Nevada County Coalition for Youth. The program for 15- to 18-year-old students began last year.

“We’re just ramping up again because of COVID, but now with the start of the school year kids have a safe space they can go, do homework, get tutoring or just hang out until their parents can pick them up on their way back from work or when kids can return home for the evening,” Costa said.

Soroptimist International has now kicked off its “Big Goal” challenge to reach over 500,000 additional women and girls in the next 10 years. Directing the drive is Gale Pylman, membership chair.

One of the signature projects is the KARE Crisis Nursery. It’s a project brought to fruition by the Soroptimists, Pylman said. The project nurtures newborns up to age 6 and provides essentially a safe house.

“There’s tons of toys, all age appropriate and a well stocked pantry,” said Pylman. “They can schedule you for emergency child care and crisis care. A parent can bring in a child for 24 hours or up to 30 days. This addresses a part of society that does not have a voice. They don’t have the verbiage to tell you they feel unsafe. But we have this safety net for the entire community.”

Pylman, a Soroptimist member since 1997, became involved to network with like-minded women. She stayed because of the many accomplishments that help women and girls. She noted they do not just throw money at the challenges facing women, but instead are invested in the hands-on level of their service programs.

“Another motivator is to be able to make a real difference in women and girls,” said Pylman. “I know COVID has put a lot of girls at risk because when they were out of the classroom, they didn’t get as much attention as formerly. I’m really passionate about this. And if there’s a positive change, everybody should do what they can to help. It’s not just money and hours spent, but changing lives for the better.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com