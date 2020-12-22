’Changing lives for the better:’ Night of Giving raises over $60K

The 15th annual Night of Giving took place virtually this year on Saturday, with attendees streaming the event from home to raise awareness and support for Hospitality House.

Thousands of people watched from the shelter’s website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and on public access television, but more than just watching, the community responded.

Throughout the evening, online and phone-in donations were received, and thanks to angel donors who offered a triple match donation incentive to inspire deeper giving, just over $60,000 was raised to help homeless men, women, children, seniors and veterans in need.

In response to the pandemic, in March the single overnight shelter expanded into a 24/7 operation across multiple locations with no lapses in services. Food needs alone have tripled and nearly 600 people in crisis have been helped year to date.

“We’ve streamlined our services and partnered as much as possible to create greater impact, but there are still hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Nevada County right this moment who need help,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director at Hospitality House, in a press release. “Because our community continues to stand strong with us, we will not stop or slow down. People who gave during Night of Giving and who helped make Night of Giving possible should feel good knowing that they are changing lives for the better.”

Night of Giving began 15 years ago when a local man, Mikail Graham, wanted to do more to help homeless individuals and families. Through music and entertainment, Night of Giving has helped countless people get back on their feet. In addition to raising much needed financial support, Night of Giving also serves as an opportunity for the community to hear directly from individuals struggling with homelessness and this year, virtual attendees also went behind the scenes of the shelter for the first time to learn more about its vast services.

Event feedback thus far has been overwhelmingly positive, in which many community members expressed appreciation not only for the music but in having an intimate opportunity to learn more about Hospitality House and its impact. Those who were unable to attend Virtual Night of Giving may still watch the show on the homepage of http://www.hhshelter.org through Dec. 31.

Hospitality House would like to thank and acknowledge producer Mikail Graham, show co-host and Hospitality House co-founder Joanna Robinson, this year’s artists, business sponsors, angel donors and volunteers, all who collectively make Night of Giving possible, as well as the greater community who gave during the event.

Business sponsors include Nevada County – Better Together, SPD Markets, BriarPatch Food Co-op, Telestream, B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, KVMR, The Union, YubaNet, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Clientworks, Coldwell Banker, Sweetland Garden Mercantile, Caseywood Construction, MWA, Inc., and the Law Office of Minor and Keene.

The talent included Alasdair Fraser, All in the Family Trio, Beaucoup Chapeaux, Boston Ravine, Brett Shady, Dakota Sid Clifford with Travers Clifford and Homer Wills, Darol Anger with Rob and Christine Bonner, Everything and Beyond, Golden Shoulders, InConcert Sierra Master Chorale, Joe Craven and Hattie Craven, Lolo, Lorraine Gervais, Paul Kamm and Eleanore MacDonald, Sands Hall, Rita Hosking, Ryan Murray and the Music In The Mountains Chorus, and a variety of “best of” clips from a dozen or more past Night of Giving artists. All performers donate their time and talents to make Night of Giving possible.

To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at http://www.hhshelter.org, by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.